Montag, 18.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

WKN: A1WYU5 ISIN: SE0005190238 Ticker-Symbol: NCYD 
Stuttgart
18.11.19
16:08 Uhr
13,115 Euro
+0,060
+0,46 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
TELE2 AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELE2 AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,110
13,240
16:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ROSTELECOM
ROSTELECOM PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROSTELECOM PJSC ADR 6,700-1,90 %
TELE2 AB B13,115+0,46 %