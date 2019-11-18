The International Window Film Association: You Can't Smear SPF-30 on Interior Furnishings To Protect Them From Winter's Harsh Sunlight

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / With unrestricted access to a home's interior, the winter sun's destructive force of ultra-violet (UV) radiation and the more direct penetration through unprotected windows can damage costly furniture, drapes, floors and even the skin.

The winter sun's horizontally angled UV rays pass freely through windows to the first interior surface, whether it's furniture, a floor or a person's skin. UV rays that pass through unprotected glass is invisible and not felt like the sun's rays outdoors, yet they account for nearly 95 percent of the UV radiation reaching Earth.

The SPF equivalent of window films may be around 10 times a SPF-30 rating to even higher for some films, but a qualified laboratory would need to provide actual testing data to determine the SPF blocking power of specific window film products.

"Protecting one's investment in interior furnishings from the sun's harmful UV rays is an important consideration," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the International Window Film Association (IWFA). "While you can't use sunscreen creams to protect a couch, you can have window film professionally installed to block 99 percent of the sun's fade-generating UV rays," he added. Window films may also bring existing windows, which are still in good condition, closer to the energy savings of new windows, and installation of film is significantly less than the cost of replacing windows.

Many interior designers recommend homeowners budget at least 10 percent of the cost of their new home on furnishings. For a $350,000, home this would be $35,000 and more. This investment would not include new wood floors, which may cost $6 to $22 a square foot, according to Home Advisor.

"From a budget standpoint, the winter months are the best time to have window film installed," said Smith. The purchase provides returns year-round by protecting furnishings from fading, creates a more consistent and balanced temperature throughout a home and helps to keep skin safer from UV exposure.

Clear, single-pane glass allows in about 75 percent of the sun's UV radiation, while dual pane glass lets in around 60 percent. Invisible UV rays, visible light and heat can increase the speed of discoloration and fading of furnishings. The intensity and duration of exposure of these elements determines the amount of damage they will cause.

An IWFA survey completed by Harris revealed that more than 52 percent of respondents said they worry about the sun fading their drapes, carpets, and home furnishings. But the same survey also showed that more than two-thirds of U.S. adults believe that when they are behind an ordinary glass window, the sun's UV rays can't damage their skin, which is false as indoor sunlight can cause serious skin damage, cancer and cataracts.

