The ride hailing services market size is expected to post a CAGR of close to 19% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005437/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global ride hailing services market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising use of online on-demand transportation services is one of the major reasons for the ride hailing services market growth. The demand for on-demand transportation services providers is increasing mainly due to rapid urbanization in the developing countries in APAC. Moreover, rising investments by venture capitalists have enabled several cab companies to penetrate into untapped markets. This provides ample opportunities for players to increase their overall revenue.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30289

As per Technavio, the growing M&A activity and rise in strategic alliances will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Ride Hailing Services Market: Growing M&A Activity and Rise in Strategic Alliances

The ride hailing services market has witnessed significant growth in the number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), which is helping companies to gain a larger market share and improve service quality. The market is also witnessing an increased number of strategic alliances and partnerships among rival companies operating in different geographic locations. This will help companies to increase their geographic presence and enhance their operations. Thus, the growing M&A activity and rise in strategic alliances is identified as one of the key trends that will drive market growth.

"Other factors such as increasing investment in autonomous vehicles, and the rising adoption of electric vehicles will have a significant impact on the growth of the ride hailing services market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Ride Hailing Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the ride hailing services market by service (e-hailing and car sharing) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region will account for the highest incremental growth of the ride hailing services market over the forecast period. The growth in this region is attributed to several factors such as rising urbanization, increasing smartphone and internet penetration, and growing disposable income.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005437/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com