Cannabis Sativa, Inc. Reports Record Q3 Financial Results

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) is pleased to announce CBDS' focus on operational improvement continues to pay off across the board in all of its key financial metrics. Following are highlights of the September 30, 2019 year-to-date results and certain comparisons to the same period in 2018.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, revenue increased 72%, to $705k, from a year ago while gross margin improved 71% from the comparable 2018 period ($413k vs. $241k), at 59% of revenue. PrestoDoctor's patient growth and geographic expansion were the primary drivers for the improved revenue and margins. Operating loss for the nine months ended 9.30.19 was $1.7 million, an improvement of $1.4 million (42%) from the same period in the prior year. The Company continues to see benefits of its aggressive cost control program, implemented two years ago. Operating costs (SG&A) are down 36% from YTD Q3 2018, and down 66% from YTD Q3 2017, primarily due to lower professional and consulting fees.

Cash flow from operations improved by $579k compared to YTD Q3 2018, resulting in a positive $11k for the YTD Q3 2019.

Revenue and margin growth are expected to continue in 2020 with additional product expansion by PrestoDoctor and the addition of world-class CBD manufacturing capabilities from the GK acquisition.

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. ("CBDS") is engaged in the licensing of cannabis related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis based products and services, operation of cannabis related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS licenses the "hi" and "White Rabbit" brands, holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, a U.S. Patent for a marijuana lozenge; a Cannabis-based pharmaceutical composition for the treatment of hypertensive disorders by submucosal delivery and trade secret formulas and processes, and operates subsidiaries including: PrestoDoctor® (https://prestodoctor.com), Wild Earth Naturals® (https://wildearthnaturals.com), and iBudtender (https://ibudtender.com). The Company is the official licensee for Virgin Mary Jane Brand (https://virginmaryjanebrand.com). In addition, CBDS seeks strategic partners for acquisition of operating companies, intellectual property and other assets which fit within the CBDS corporate vision.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Underlying assumptions include without limitation, the ongoing enactment of legislation favorable to the production of and the commercialization of cannabis products and the Company's success in capitalizing on that legislation. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact Information:

To inquire about purchasing or leasing CBDs.com CLICK HERE.

Corporate (702) 346-3906

Investor Relations

Mesquite, NV 89027

702-345-4074

https://www.cannabissativainc.com

SOURCE: Cannabis Sativa, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567058/Cannabis-Sativa-Inc-Reports-Record-Q3-Financial-Results