Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on competitor analysis solution. This success story highlights how Infiniti's competitor analysis engagement helped a company in the food industry to proactively make informed business decisions and devise a solid sales and marketing strategy for its product promotion.

The food and beverage market is expected to witness positive growth over the coming years despite the weakening global economy and increasing awareness of health risks. In addition, increasing per capita income of people is projected to aid the growth of the food and beverage market. As such, companies in the food and beverage industry are in the need to restructure their marketing models and personalize offerings to gain a leading edge in the market.

The business challenge: The client is a food company based out of the United States. The client's unstructured approach to marketing resulted in huge losses for the company. They even started losing their valuable customers to their competitors. The client, therefore, wanted to gather detailed insights into their competitors' business models. As such, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitor analysis solution.

Infiniti's competitor analysis solution comprised of:

A competitive intelligence study to gather comprehensive insights into the top companies in the US food and beverage industry

A competitive benchmarking analysis to compare the client's products and services with respect to their competitors

A customer intelligence study to analyze the changing needs and behavior of customer segments

The business impact of the engagement for the food manufacturer:

Streamlined marketing and sales initiatives

Competitively fixed product prices

Gained better visibility into the market landscape in terms of the market position and brand strategy

Monitored competitors' pricing strategies and made informed business decisions

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

