Teleste Secures Double Patent Win

TURKU, Finland, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This afternoon, the United Kingdom Patents Court, handed down its decision in Technetix BV and Technetix Limited's patent infringement action against Teleste Limited. The Judgment was favourable to Teleste in that the Patents Court determined that Technetix' patent was invalid on several grounds and that it should be revoked. On that basis Teleste has not had and has no liability to Technetix and is free to sell and market all its products including home amplifiers and compact isolators (including the ASH4P, GISX, and GIZ products which Technetix had alleged to infringe their patent).

This latest decision follows on from a previous decision of Intellectual Property Enterprise Court (IPEC) in January 2019 in another action brought by Technetix against Teleste alleging infringement of its United Kingdom patent relating to tap banks. In that earlier decision IPEC found that Technetix' patent in that case was also invalid and should be revoked. On that basis Teleste has not had and has no liability to Technetix and is free to sell and market all its tap bank product variants.

Jukka Rinnevaara, the CEO of Teleste said:

"We are obviously very pleased and gratified at the outcome of these two cases and are appreciative of Courts' careful consideration of the issues. Teleste had been subject to some very serious allegations in these actions and the outcome is a complete vindication of the position which we adopted.

Teleste always endeavours to respect the intellectual property rights of others but in these cases we were advised that the rights in question lacked inventive merit and were not worthy of patent protection. We are grateful that the Courts have agreed with us.

We would like to thank our lawyers, EIP Legal, for their fine work in the conduct of both actions and their continued support throughout."

It is not clear whether Technetix will seek to appeal this latest decision. They can only do so with the permission of the Judge or the Court of Appeal. Technetix did not seek to appeal the IPEC judgment earlier this year.

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to your home, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services.

