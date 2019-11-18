Teledyne Marine Seismic, a division of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) and a leading provider of acquisition solutions to the offshore seismic market, has been awarded a long-term contract to provide seismic source controllers to PGS ASA.

Teledyne Real Time Systems' SmartSource system represents decades of experience in marine seismic exploration. The system is capable of synchronizing up to 192 sources and is the next generation in state-of-the-art digital marine seismic source control. The SmartSource system provides real-time visual evaluation of array performance, accommodates modern array design, and features a Solenoid Control Valve Assembly with integrated Pressure, Depth, and Hydrophone sensor functions.

About PGS

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries ("PGS") is a focused marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. PGS' MultiClient library is among the largest in the seismic industry, with modern 3D coverage in all significant offshore hydrocarbon provinces of the world. PGS operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway. For more information on PGS, visit www.pgs.com.

About Teledyne Marine Seismic

Teledyne Marine Seismic designs and manufactures instruments to address the needs of the offshore seismic market. The group is comprised of 4 different technology-based companies. At the cornerstone of this group is Teledyne Geophysical, a long-standing supplier of hydrophones and streamer cables. Joining it in 2014 via the Bolt Technology acquisition are Teledyne Bolt, Teledyne Real Time Systems, and Teledyne AG Geophysical, which round out the product offerings with eco-friendly sound sources, air gun controller/synchronization systems, and harsh environment interconnect systems. For more information, please visit www.teledynemarine.com/seismic/.

About Teledyne

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

