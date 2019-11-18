Trust'N and His Co-Founders Launch Lost Boy Entertainment Company

Trust'N and his Co-Founders: Aon Smith, Abe Alberts, and Bryce Vander Sanden announce the beginning of a new era in the music industry.

MADISON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / While most independent artists sit and wait for a record label to give them a shot at fame, Trust'N decided to make his own way. Since the age of 16, Christian Anderson, aka Trust'N, has been riding solo on his path to success. He started getting into music by free styling in car rides with his friends. After some persuasion from his peers, he decided to record himself. Almost 5 years later, now at the age of 21, Trust'N has amassed over 6 Million listeners, charted in the top 15 in the world, and has established himself as an artist all by himself. Growing up in Madison, Wisconsin made it challenging for Trust'N to get traction early on in his career. Madison has never been a city known for hip hop and due to recent events, most of the city frowns upon the genre. None of those factors could break what was meant to be.



(Photo taken by Instinct Photography. Pictured: Bryce Vander Sanden (left) & Christian Anderson aka Trust'N (right))

Beyond his impressive career as an artist, Trust'N is also a force in the industries of Public Relations and Music Marketing. His background in the fields started when he had a desire to verify himself on Instagram. Without any management Trust'N's profile (@iamtrustn) was verified just months after starting a self-ran PR Campaign. At just the age of 21, he was named the Director of Public Relations for Bentley Records after impressing CEO Luca Dayz. He became the youngest ever to be given that position after replacing someone twice his age. You'd think being a successful recording artist and sitting on a board of directors would be more than enough for a college student. That wasn't the case for Trust'N.

Using his knowledge and experience, Trust'N built his own management company to help independent artists get access to resources they otherwise never able to get on their own. With the help of 3 friends: Aon Smith, Bryce Vander Sanden, and Abe Alberts, Trust'N is able to offer services to artists that he had to scratch and claw for. The group of four met over time and quickly became friends. Although the company is still in its beginning stages, the outlook seems promising. Many artists are flocking to the group to take advantage of the company's wide range of services such as artist management & development, marketing, music promotion, and public relations work. With a client base already climbing past 100, and planned launches of new services, clothing, and music, the Lost Boys won't be slowing down soon.

Lost Boy Entertainment's push towards staying independent is an approach that is becoming more common in the music industry. With independent artists like Chance the Rapper and Macklemore paving the way for success without a label, the trend seems to continue. As Trust'N and his 3 friends build their company from the ground up, there is no reason why any talented artist should be left unheard.

More detalis can be found at Lost Boy Entertainment Company's Website: https://www.lostboyent.com

