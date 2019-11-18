Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2019) - BANGI, Inc. ("BANGI" or the "Company") (OTC: BNGI), a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets in the cannabis, hemp and CBD industries, today announced that its Chief Marketing Officer, Dr. Matthew Knowles, was featured in a recent LA Weekly story in which he discusses, amongst other things, BANGI's bright future prospects and a glimpse of his soon-to-be-launched marketing strategy. A link to the full story can be found by clicking here: LA Weekly Story Featuring BANGI.

"Matthew has recently been able to generate interest in BANGI from some of the nation's top media outlets, including Good Morning America, The New York Times, FOX News Radio and now LA Weekly," said Dr. Neil Parsan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BANGI, Inc. "We believe this national attention is attributable to Matthew's recent revelation of his breast cancer and how he plans on educating patients around the globe on the efficacy of cannabis in treating the deadly disease. The expected completion of our $50 Reg A+ offering coupled with Matthew's marketing expertise should position BANGI as one of the fastest growing participants in the landgrab that the cannabis industry is currently experiencing," concluded Dr. Parsan.

Medical Marijuana Gains Widespread Acceptance for Treatment of Cancer

Cannabis has recently gained widespread acceptance from the international medical and scientific communities for being an effective treatment for a wide variety of cancers, including ceasing or reversing progress of the core disease, as well as effectively treating several of its symptoms. With more than 100 types of cancer afflicting tens of millions of people - including cancers of the lungs, skin, colon, prostate, and brain - breast cancer in both men and women continues to be the most prevalent type of this disease. It is estimated that one in eight women will, at some point in their lives, develop the disease, which is the most common type of cancer among females. It accounts for about 10-15 percent of all cases of cancer in women globally.

Scientific Studies Reveal the Medicinal Powers of Both THC and CBD

Some studies have revealed that cannabinoid receptors are overexpressed in the tumors of particular cancers, such as those of the breast, liver, lungs, and prostate. Cannabinoids from cannabis bind with these overexpressed receptors and either switch off the cell's ability to divide and replicate or simply kill it (apoptosis).

In this manner, multiple cannabinoids (CBD and THC) can work in tandem with the body's endocannabinoid system to induce cancer cell death, inhibit cell growth, or prevent the metastasis (spread)) of cancer cells. In addition, cannabinoids help prevent good, healthy cells from being damaged by neighboring or traveling cancer cells. Cannabis also delivers no major negative side effects, unlike most pharmaceutical therapies, opiates for pain management, and chemotherapy.

The potential uses of medical marijuana for cancer patients are becoming more well known among patients and oncologists. A study conducted in a state with legalized medicinal and recreational marijuana published in CANCER-- a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society -- found that approximately one quarter of surveyed patients used marijuana in the past year, mostly for physical and psychological symptoms. Another study in the Journal of Clinical Oncology found that about half of oncologists recommended medical marijuana to their cancer patients.

About BANGI, Inc. [OTC: BNGI]

BANGI (pronounced bon-ghee), which means "marijuana" or "hemp" in the African dialect Swahili, is a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets, such as cannabis farms. The Corporation combines hard asset security and long-term appreciation potential. For more information, visit www.bangistock.com.

BANGI, Inc. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

