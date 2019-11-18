Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on customer segmentation analysis. This success story highlights how Infiniti's customer segmentation analysis helped a company in the automotive industry to segment marketing initiatives based on demographic data and increase customer loyalty.

With the changing needs and expectations of customers, segmenting customers and developing personalized marketing initiatives have become vital for companies in the automotive industry. By efficiently segmenting customers into various groups based on their buying behavior, spending patterns, and value for the brand, companies can best allocate their marketing budget and yield huge savings.

The business challenge: The client, an automotive company, faced difficulties in reaching out to the right set of audience through their marketing initiatives. The client, therefore, wanted to restructure their brand strategy without compromising on their potential customers. In addition, by segmenting customers with similar needs and requirements together, they wanted to devise personalized strategies for them. To do so, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering customer segmentation analysis.

Infiniti's customer segmentation analysis comprised of:

A customer needs assessment to identify the needs and demands of the target customers

A customer satisfaction survey to understand the satisfaction level of customers regarding client's product and service offerings

A sales and marketing strategy engagement to devise a solid promotion plan

The business impact of the engagement for the automotive firm:

Developed focused marketing strategies

Identified lucrative opportunities and increased revenues

Devised an effective go-to-market approach

Increased sales and enhanced customer loyalty

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights:Customer Segmentation Helps a Leading Automotive Client Identify Their Target Audience

