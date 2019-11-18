PRO DESIGN, leading supplier of high-speed ASIC and SoC verification platforms, today announced the launch of its innovative high-capacity proFPGA quad Stratix 10 GX 10M system. It is the next generation of its successful, modular, scalable and most compact high-performance FPGA Prototyping solution based on the recently released Intel Stratix 10 GX 10M FPGA, which is currently the biggest FPGA on the market. The new system handles complex ASIC and SoC Designs up to 2 Billion ASIC gates and gives design and verification engineers unprecedented speed and flexibility for high-speed verification and bug hunting to shorten the time to market by eliminating costly re-spins and by providing early prototypes for software development and/or to end customers.

Assembled with 4 pluggable proFPGA Stratix 10 GX 10M FPGA modules the quad system offers a capacity of up to 240 M ASIC gates, which is twice as much compared to the current proFPGA quad VUS 440 system. Up to nine proFPGA quad systems with overall 36 FPGA modules can be easily connected together to increase the capacity up to 2 Billion ASIC gates. The proFPGA quad Stratix 10 GX 10M system offers 64 extension sites, with a total of 8304 I/Os. This is about 50% more compared to the previous generation. Additionally, the system provides 192 high-speed serial transceivers, which offer maximum flexibility for interconnections and for adapting standard proFPGA daughter boards or application-specific extension boards like DDR4 memory, USB 3.0, SATA, QSFP+, PCIe Gen3 or others.

Because of the very compact system architecture and the high-end PCB layout with fully delay-matched signal lines, the proFPGA platform ensures best signal integrity and a maximum system speed of up to 500 MHz in a single FPGA. Over standard I/Os the system achieves a remarkable point-to-point performance of up to 1.4 Gbps and via the high-speed serial transceivers even up to 17.4 Gbps.

In addition, the system is equipped with a smart mechanical construction for most efficient FPGA cooling, high robustness, most compact form factor and easy system handling.

The new proFPGA quad Stratix 10 GX 10M system is fully compatible to the previous proFPGA generations. That means that almost all proFPGA motherboards, FPGA modules, daughter cards and accessories can be used in combination with the new proFPGA Stratix 10 GX 10M FPGA module. This offers existing proFPGA customers a high return on investment. Further, it allows the customer to mix and match the new Intel Stratix 10 GX 10M devices with existing Intel Stratix 10 GX 2800 and Arria 10 FPGAs on the same system.

The system comes with the proFPGA Builder software, which provides the board support package, an extensive set of features, like advanced clock management, integrated self- and performance test, automatic board detection and I/O voltage programming, system scan and safety mechanism, and quick remote system configuration and monitoring through USB, Ethernet or PCIe, which simplifies the usage of the proFPGA system tremendously.

"We were amazed by Intel's new Stratix 10 GX 10M FPGA in terms of size, capacity, number of I/Os, performance and software, and it was very challenging to get this huge device integrated in our compact proFPGA system concept. But with the input and help from Intel, our Partners, some key customers and our own well-rehearsed production facility, we were able to master all these challenges and we are very excited today to introduce the proFPGA quad Stratix 10 GX 10M System, the next generation of our proFPGA product family, and once again to reach a new level in FPGA-based Prototyping." said Gunnar Scholl, PRO DESIGN's CEO. "This joint development results in a very cost-efficient ASIC verification solution which enhances the performance and capacity of our proFPGA FPGA prototyping systems a lot. This is a key to address the increasing complexity of today's ASIC designs for AI, machine learning, 5G or datacentre applications which constantly demand more capacity and faster system speed. We are proud to say that we have already shipped the first quad Stratix 10 GX 10M System to some of our key customers and that the systems are already successfully in use," he explained.

The proFPGA quad Stratix 10 GX 10M system is available for early adopters since November 2019. The general availability will be January 2020.

PRO DESIGN will demonstrate the proFPGA quad Stratix 10 GX 10M Prototyping system at the SemIsrael Expo, in Tel Aviv, Israel, at booth #8 on November 19, 2019.

About proFPGA

The proFPGA product family is a scalable high-performance (multi-)FPGA solution, which meets highest requirements in the areas of FPGA-based prototyping, pre-silicon software development and FPGA-based computing. The modular concept of the proFPGA system using different motherboards, single tile FPGA modules, FPGA interconnects, interface and memory daughter cards allows the user to basically create any type of hardware configuration which is nevertheless reconfigurable and adjustable to multiple applications.

About PRO DESIGN

The privately held company was founded in 1982 and has around 100 employees, with various facilities in Germany, France and USA. PRO DESIGN has more than 35 years of experience in the EDA and E²MS markets. It has built extensive knowledge in the areas of FPGA board development, electronic engineering, FPGA design, high-performance PCB design, mechanical construction, production, assembly and testing.

