ASSYSTEM: Enhancement of Dominique Louis' interest

Paris - La Défense, 18 November 2019, 6 p.m. (CET) - Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), an international engineering group, is delivering an update on the control of the share capital of HDL Development, its direct parent company, and the breakdown of its own share capital and voting rights.

As a result of transactions on HDL Development's share capital having occurred on 15 November 2019, Dominique Louis, Assystem's Chairman & CEO, now controls, directly and indirectly, 87.71% of HDL Development's share capital compared to 70.86% previously.

On this same date, HDL Development transferred 4.20% of Assystem's share capital to two Tikehau Capital group's entities in partial payment for the buyback of HDL Development's shares held by these two entities. HDL Development's shareholding is now 57.14% down from 61.34%, as announced in a press release dated 19 September 2019.

As a consequence of these transactions, Dominique Louis' economic interest in Assystem is significantly enhanced. Besides, he has informed Assystem that, to date, he does not plan to directly or indirectly dispose of Assystem shares.

To date, Assystem's share capital and voting rights break down as follows:

SHAREHOLDING

% Shares Exercisable voting rights HDL Development (1) 57.14% 74.13% Free float 38.63 % (2) 25.87% Treasury shares 4.23% -

HDL Development is a holding company controlled by Dominique Louis (Assystem's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), notably through HDL, which itself holds 0.35% of Assystem's share capital. Including 0.35% held by HDL, 3.67% held by Tikehau Capital, and 0.53% held by FCPR Tikehau Preferred Capital.

Assystem is an international engineering group. As a key participant in the industry for over 50 years, the Group supports its clients in managing their capital expenditure throughout their asset life cycles. Assystem S.A. is listed on Euronext Paris.

