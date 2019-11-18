Citycon Oyj Issues EUR 350 Million Green Capital Securities

- CITYCON OYJ Inside information 18 November 2019 at 18:40 hrs

HELSINKI, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj ("Citycon") issues EUR 350 million green capital securities ("Capital Securities"). The Capital Securities will bear interest at a fixed interest rate of 4.496 per cent per annum until the reset date 22 February 2025 ("First Reset Date") and thereafter, the interest rate will reset on each fifth (5th) anniversary. The Capital Securities do not have a specified maturity date but Citycon is entitled to redeem the Capital Securities on any of the 90 days up to and including the First Reset Date, and subsequently, on each annual interest payment date. The issue date is expected to be on or around 22 November 2019.

Citycon has applied for the Capital Securities to be admitted to the Official List of the Irish Stock Exchange, trading as Euronext Dublin, and to trading on its regulated market.

The Capital Securities are subordinated to certain other debt obligations and are treated as equity in Citycon's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Capital Securities do not confer on their holders the rights of a shareholder nor do they dilute the holdings of the current shareholders.



An amount equal to the net proceeds from the issuance of Capital Securities is intended to be allocated to the (re)financing of new or existing assets, developments or projects that meet Citycon's green financing framework requirements. Citycon expects to apply a portion of the net proceeds of the issue to purchasing certain euro-denominated bonds issued by the Citycon Group which are validly tendered and accepted for purchase in accordance with the tender offers launched by Citycon on 7 November 2019, to the repayment and repurchase of the existing indebtedness of the Citycon Group, including purchasing certain NOK-denominated bonds, and for general corporate purposes (including investments, acquisitions and development projects).

Citycon's green financing framework reflects practices that support the transition to a sustainable and low carbon economy through the development of green assets. Proceeds allocated in accordance with the framework will be used to finance or re-finance eligible green assets in categories green buildings, energy efficiency, renewable energy or waste management.

CFO and Executive Vice President Eero Sihvonen: "We are pleased with the successful execution of this transaction, which is an important milestone in strengthening our credit profile. The capital securities were issued under Citycon's Green Financing Framework, which integrates Citycon's sustainability targets with our financing activities. The green capital securities were placed to a broad base of European investors."



Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Danske Bank A/S, Swedbank AB (publ) and UBS Europe SE acted as joint bookrunners.

About CITYCON OYJ

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is the number one shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.



Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. stock exchange.

