Findit, Inc.: Findit Features E Commerce Members in Time for Holiday Shopping, Johnny Wooten and Hip Hop Bling

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking content management platform which provides online marketing services, is featuring e-commerce members on Findit for holiday shopping gift ideas.

The Holiday season is underway. With Thanksgiving next week, shoppers will soon be looking for unique gift ideas at great prices especially from retailers who offer online shopping. The companies we are featuring today are all members on Finidt.com that utilize Findit's full service social networking content management online marketing services.

Johnny Wooten offers holiday shoppers great gift ideas for the car owner that loves to keep his or her car nice and clean year around with the finest interior and exterior car cleaning products. While up north may be too cold for washing your car during the winter, Johnny Wooten delivers throughout the United States to the warmer climates, and if you are in a colder area come spring time your gift will come in handy and save someone a trip to the store.

Check out the full line of products offered on Johnny Wootens website.

Here's our Top Stocking Stuffer Pick from Johnny Wooten

You can follow them on Findit at: https://www.findit.com/exterior-car-cleaning-products

Our next featured Findit member that offers amazing jewelry year around, but really steps up their game this time of year is Hip Hop Bling. Hip Hop Bling offers a wide variety of jewelry options for almost anyone. Shoppers that are looking to find a gift for their significant other, their mom, sister, brother, dad, boyfriend - it doesn't matter who it may be; Hip Hop Bling offers such a wide array of jewelry options you can find something for anyone there. From gold chains, to Jesus Pendants, watches, earrings, bracelets and diamonds you literally will find something for anyone who likes to wear jewelry. The prices Hip Hop Bling offers their consumers has created a large customer base over the past 20 years making them one of, if not the most reliable, e commerce sites in the Hip Hop Jewelry game that there is.

You can follow Hip Hop Bling on their Findit page at https://www.findit.com/hiphopbling

You can begin your shopping at Hip Hop Bling

Here is our pick of the week from Hip Hop Bling Jewelry site. To add this to your list or to buy it for someone on yours click on the image below.

Large Pave CZ Gold Jesus Piece Pendant

Findit offers a full suite of online social networking content creation programs to its members that are seeking to increase their overall online web presence, build brand awareness, increase the number of search results and improve their indexing positions in Google, Yahoo and Bing. Findit accomplishes this for these featured Findit members by creating tailored content and sharing that content via social sites in addition to Findit that can include; Facebook, Twitter, Google My Business, LinkedIN and other sites that allow CBD related posts.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "We have enjoyed working with Johnny Wooten and Hip Hop Bling to help increase web-traffic and improve overall indexing in search engines which in turn has lead more people to these two companies who otherwise might not have known who they are."

Findit focuses on reaching the target demographics for each of these members that may or may not be aware of them in an effort to heighten brand awareness of their services and in some cases, their extensive product lines.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

