Evolution Petroleum Corporation: Evolution Petroleum to Present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 20th in Dallas

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American:EPM) today announced that the Company will present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, TX.

Jason Brown, President and CEO, will be presenting at 11:05 a.m. Central Time. To listen to an audio webcast of the presentation and view the accompanying presentation materials, visit the home page of Evolution's website at www.EvolutionPetroleum.com and select Webcast.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in attending or learning more about the IDEAS Investor Conferences, please contact Phillip Kupper, (817) 778 -8339, pkupper@threepa.com.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum is an independent energy company focused on delivering a sustainable dividend yield to its shareholders through the ownership, management and development of producing oil and gas properties. The Company's long-term goal is to build a diversified portfolio of assets primarily through acquisition, while seeking opportunities to maintain and increase production through selective development, production enhancement and other exploitation efforts on its properties. Evolution's largest assets are interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field, and the Hamilton Dome field in Wyoming. Additional information, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, is available on its website at www.EvolutionPetroleum.com.

Company Contacts

Jason Brown, President & CEO

David Joe, SVP & CFO

(713) 935-0122

SOURCE: Evolution Petroleum Corporation

