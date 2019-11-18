The global healthcare cloud computing market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 22% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Research collaborations have been increasing considerably in recent years, particularly, in the field of healthcare. Healthcare establishments and organizations prompting research initiatives require systems with high computational capabilities. Deploying cloud computing in healthcare ecosystems offers various advantages including cost savings, enhanced flexibility, and system scalability to the organizations. Furthermore, the use of cloud computing also facilitates better collaborative research among various healthcare researchers and other stakeholders. The cloud computing modules designed for the healthcare ecosystem help healthcare professionals in making precise decisions for prescribing appropriate medications to their patients. Thus, growing collaborations among different stakeholders of the healthcare industry will drive the healthcare cloud computing market.

As per Technavio, the introduction of blockchain in cloud computing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Introduction of Blockchain in Cloud Computing

Rising deployment of cloud computing systems in the healthcare industry has resulted in an increase in data and information theft, resulting in cybersecurity issues. However, implementation of blockchain in healthcare IT infrastructure will help in achieving greater data security, streamlining claims, managing the billing process, and ensuring integrity within drug supply chain and health research. In addition, blockchain-enabled systems also help in reducing breaches during data exchange and offering greater ownership to the patients about their data and records. As a result, with the growing awareness of benefits offered by blockchain technology, vendors in the healthcare industry are collaborating with cloud computing companies to develop blockchain-based healthcare management systems.

"Some other major factors such as the introduction of edge computing, integrated service offerings for healthcare industry, and increasing number of cloud vendors, and development of hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global healthcare cloud computing market by product (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Americas led the market in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively owing to the increased adoption of cloud computing technologies in the healthcare sector in the region and strict government regulations like HIPAA. Growing partnerships among the stakeholders of the healthcare sector and cloud computing companies, particularly, in Canada and Latin American economies will further lead the region to account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

