The "Payments in Poland, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Payments in Poland 2019 offers a comprehensive overview of the payments sector in Poland. The analysis covers various statistics on card payments, cash transactions and the whole spectrum of other payment methods nowadays accepted by merchants in Poland. The publication gives a solid overview of current trends in the payments market, including new technologies, key players and merchant survey results. The report contains also company profiles of major players in payments in Poland as of 2019.

Poland's payment market sustained very fast growth in 2018. This favourable trend could be attributed to a surge in mobile payments and a higher number of card transactions. As of 2018, the overall number of transactions* exceeded 7.5 billion and it is expected to hit 8.7 billion by 2019.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Payments in Poland and in Europe

2. Payments and payment infrastructure in Poland

3. Retail landscape (merchants) and payment methods

