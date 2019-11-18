The "2020 Central Europe Outlook" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Growth in 2019 surprised on the upside for many Central European markets (including countries in both Central and southeastern Europe), but softer external demand, tight labor markets, and a decline in private investment growth will lead to a notably softer economic expansion in 2020. Slower growth in the eurozone will lead to a fall in industrial production growth and fewer B2B business opportunities in the region. Domestic consumption, however, will remain resilient on the back of robust real wage growth, and the beginning of a new election cycle across the region will ensure that fiscal policy remains supportive of growing consumer demand. EU funding inflows and public investments will also continue to have a positive spillover effect on demand. Risks will remain few and mostly market specific, but further deterioration of the global trade environment will weigh on the outlook throughout 2020.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Central Europe Overview
- Our View on Central Europe
- Central Europe in Your Portfolio
- Central Europe Slows, But Growth Is Resilient
- V4 and the Real Cost of Populism
- Elections to Monitor
- Exchange Rates
- Priority Actions for 2020
Drivers
- Driver #1: The Eurozone Slowdown
- Driver #2: Consumer Demand
- Driver #3: Credit Growth Will Slow
- Driver #4: EU Funding WIll Support Investments
- Driver #5: Manufacturing Growth Will Remain Soft
- Driver #6: Government Spending and Fiscal Policy
Industries Outlook
- Consumer Goods
- Healthcare
- Industry
- Technology
- Operational Challenges
Country Outlooks
- 2020 Poland Outlook
- 2020 Hungary Outlook
- 2020 Romania Outlook
- 2020 Czech Republic Outlook
- 2020 Slovakia Outlook
- 2020 Serbia Outlook
- 2020 Croatia Outlook
- 2020 Lithuania Outlook
- 2020 Bulgaria Outlook
- 2020 Turkey Outlook
