The "2020 Central Europe Outlook" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growth in 2019 surprised on the upside for many Central European markets (including countries in both Central and southeastern Europe), but softer external demand, tight labor markets, and a decline in private investment growth will lead to a notably softer economic expansion in 2020. Slower growth in the eurozone will lead to a fall in industrial production growth and fewer B2B business opportunities in the region. Domestic consumption, however, will remain resilient on the back of robust real wage growth, and the beginning of a new election cycle across the region will ensure that fiscal policy remains supportive of growing consumer demand. EU funding inflows and public investments will also continue to have a positive spillover effect on demand. Risks will remain few and mostly market specific, but further deterioration of the global trade environment will weigh on the outlook throughout 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Central Europe Overview

Our View on Central Europe

Central Europe in Your Portfolio

Central Europe Slows, But Growth Is Resilient

V4 and the Real Cost of Populism

Elections to Monitor

Exchange Rates

Priority Actions for 2020

Drivers

Driver #1: The Eurozone Slowdown

Driver #2: Consumer Demand

Driver #3: Credit Growth Will Slow

Driver #4: EU Funding WIll Support Investments

Driver #5: Manufacturing Growth Will Remain Soft

Driver #6: Government Spending and Fiscal Policy

Industries Outlook

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Industry

Technology

Operational Challenges

Country Outlooks

2020 Poland Outlook

2020 Hungary Outlook

2020 Romania Outlook

2020 Czech Republic Outlook

2020 Slovakia Outlook

2020 Serbia Outlook

2020 Croatia Outlook

2020 Lithuania Outlook

2020 Bulgaria Outlook

2020 Turkey Outlook

About the Author

For more information about this country profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p1rhng

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005788/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900