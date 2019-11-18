The global hybrid cloud market is expected to post a CAGR of over 18% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005625/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global hybrid cloud market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Security and compliance concerns are the biggest issues faced by public cloud solutions which prevent enterprises from adopting these solutions. Although service providers implement features such as secure multitenancy, the nature of the public cloud service leaves them open to attacks from hackers. In addition, there are many regulations that impose certain restrictions on where the data can be stored. Hence, the adoption of hybrid cloud solutions is increasing as it offers organizations the flexibility to store their critical data on-premises and move the less important data to the public cloud. Hybrid cloud solutions provide higher design and architecture flexibility, coupled with a higher level of security. These solutions allow organizations to use a firewall in the private cloud component, thereby restricting data access only to authorized employees. Such security and compliance benefits of hybrid cloud solutions will fuel their demand during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31210

As per Technavio, the containers enhancing hybrid cloud services, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Hybrid Cloud Market: Containers Enhancing Hybrid Cloud Services

Increasing hybrid cloud deployments require a consistent application development environment. Containers and microservices have emerged as an alternative solution to virtual machines, which consume large amount of resources. Containers do not need a guest operating system or a hypervisor as they share the kernel of the operating system. They combine all the operating system dependencies in a single package, thereby reducing the issues faced by the organization when moving applications between different environments. Containers also offer agility and cost benefits that are difficult to achieve with virtualization technologies. These applications of containers are likely to make them a popular choice in the hybrid cloud industry, which will propel market growth.

"The simplification of disaster recovery by hybrid cloud services and the use of hybrid cloud solutions to lower TCO are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Hybrid Cloud Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global hybrid cloud market by end-user (BFSI, retail, healthcare, telecom, and others) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market share in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the presence of prominent vendors in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005625/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com