Talisman Casualty Insurance Company: Talisman Casualty Insurance Streamlines Their Participant's Processes

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / The Las Vegas, Nevada based Talisman Casualty Insurance Company has announced that their tailored claims management services help streamline their captive cell participant's processes. Based upon their state of the art claims technology, their participants receive immediate feedback on the overall impact of claims and also receive the highest level of service.

A spokesperson for the company says, "Since claims account for the majority of a captive cell's expenses, best practice claims management is a key area where captives can distinguish themselves from most traditional insurers. Our proprietary claims software can be integrated into a cell captive program without the hefty costs associated with licensed software used by large commercial insurers."

The firm provides Rent-A-Captive services to those who want to avoid the management of the insurance function of a captive cell. Their Claims Management services (which specialize in the insurance sector) offer protected, specialized cells to any business owner looking to protect their assets through the use of reinsurance markets and alternative risk finance markets that will often undertake to insure assets other markets either do not cover or are offered at a much higher cost point.

The company works with the leading Managing General Agencies (MGA)s in the area, dealing with a wide range of niche and specialty insurance and reinsurance markets. Talisman Casualty claims, the heart of their programs, use local adjusters who meet the firm's high ethical and competent criteria. This means that participants get the best claims experience.

The firm was recently featured on Street Insider in an article which explored the concept of Cell Captive Claims. The article highlights that Talisman Casualty falls into the cell captive category and states, "When it is properly structured and managed, captive insurance can provide lower premiums and expand capacity where it is needed-that is what we do here at Talisman Casualty. We've mastered the art of creating and managing properly structured captive insurance companies. We can take some risks, which may normally be considered uninsurable, and work within a captive cell insurance structure by providing you and your sponsors' direct access to reinsurance markets."

Through their Surety, Pet Professional, and Marine programs, many businesses have come to rely upon the firm to protect their liabilities and manage their risk. They provide Rent-A-Captive services to those who want to avoid the management of the insurance function of a captive cell.

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is governed by the laws of the state of Nevada, and all coverage is commercial and is only available to those businesses that participate in an underwriting cell. The firm is well placed to advise companies seeking to reduce overhead costs associated with factors that will not affect their business, including methods by which they may reduce their overall insurance expenditure. The firm is well known for providing innovative solutions including global reinsurance access and is one of the leading markets for the increasing number of Pet Professional business owners who struggle to find coverages that are tailored to their needs from many standard insurers.

Their spokesperson continued, "We believe it is time for business owners to take control of their business and protect themselves against emergencies. Many now feel that their needs are not addressed by traditional insurance offerings and are looking for self-insurance options to address their specific needs at a price point their business can afford. We find that many firms come to us because they must self-insure risks that are being excluded from their general liability policies including things like age discrimination and other employment practices exposures which will continue to expose business owners to increasing liabilities.

Dealing directly with Talisman Casualty, firms small and large alike know that the company has all the necessary infrastructure to help them take advantage of the Protected Cell model. Their experienced team has the knowledge and experience required to navigate every challenge they meet during the establishment of a captive and ensure that the cost-saving benefits of using the captive structure are realized and captured. All the insured parties in the cell can gain direct access to international reinsurance markets and negotiate pricing based on experience of a particular small to the midsize book of business or even find capacity for an entirely new concept.

Complete information about the firm's products and services can be found on their website, which also provides additional contact information. Interested parties may connect with Talisman Casualty online to stay up to date with their latest news and important announcements.

