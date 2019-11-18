Anzeige
18.11.2019
Galapagos NV: Galapagos receives transparency notification from Wellington Management Group LLP

Mechelen, Belgium; 18 November 2019; 22:01 CET; regulated information - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received a new transparency notification from Wellington Management Group LLP.

Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos received a transparency notification on 13 November 2019 from Wellington Management Group LLP, who indicated that, following a disposal of ordinary shares, American Depository Receipts and equity swaps, the remaining 3,126,030 Galapagos shares and equivalent financial instruments held by its entirely-controlled subsidiary Wellington Management Company LLP represent 4.84% of the current 64,571,622 outstanding Galapagos shares and thus crossed below the 5% threshold of Galapagos' voting rights on 13 November 2019. The full transparency notification is available on the Galapagos website.

About Galapagos

Galapagos.

Contacts
Investors: Media:
Elizabeth Goodwin Carmen Vroonen
VP IR Senior Director Communications
+1 781 460 1784 +32 473 824 874

Sofie Van Gijsel Evelyn Fox
Director IR Director Communications
+32 485 19 14 15 +31 6 53 591 999
ir@glpg.com communications@glpg.com




1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market




