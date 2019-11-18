Galapagos NV: Galapagos receives transparency notification from Wellington Management Group LLP

Mechelen, Belgium; 18 November 2019; 22:01 CET; regulated information - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received a new transparency notification from Wellington Management Group LLP.



Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos received a transparency notification on 13 November 2019 from Wellington Management Group LLP, who indicated that, following a disposal of ordinary shares, American Depository Receipts and equity swaps, the remaining 3,126,030 Galapagos shares and equivalent financial instruments held by its entirely-controlled subsidiary Wellington Management Company LLP represent 4.84% of the current 64,571,622 outstanding Galapagos shares and thus crossed below the 5% threshold of Galapagos' voting rights on 13 November 2019. The full transparency notification is available on the Galapagos website.



