In May, a man named Song took out a small online loan of 1,500 yuan ($214) through an app he had downloaded onto his phone. To find customers and control lending risks, the online lenders leverage data that's been collected illegally and pay for support services from companies that provide technology, data and payment solutions. The MPS didn't disclose any names, but a source close to the ministry indicated that those involved included Shanghai Xinyan AI Technology Co. Ltd., Shanghai Chengshu Information Technology Co. Ltd., Tongdun Technology Co. Ltd. and Hangzhou Mojie Data Technology Co. Ltd.

