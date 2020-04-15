Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2020) - Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE: NGW) (OTCQX: NXGWF) ("Next Green Wave", "NGW" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its CBD e-commerce marketplace providing a safe process for customers to purchase a full array of health, beauty and wellness CBD products from the safety of your own home during the Covid-19 crisis.

As the company remains agile in the changing landscape of Covid-19, we have launched all products available at our flagship San Diego CBD location to be available for purchase online and shipped directly to your home. The online store provides Next Green Wave the ability to sell and distribute direct-to-consumer nationally across the USA. The wide range of products will include over 80 items including CBD, CBG, and CBN products. Some of the products featured in our marketplace include items such as soaps, bath bombs, lotions, makeup, face primers, flower, vapes, lip balms, and more from leading brands like Kush Queen, Leef Organics, Cannauka, Flav, and Privy Peach.

"As we launch this new shop online, we are going above and beyond to ensure safe distribution directly to our consumers door. This website has been something our consumers have been asking for and we are excited to help people find healing while not leaving home. The online store provides the Company the ability to expand its marketplace to reach all demographics across 50 states. " -Ryan Lange, CMO

The Company has adopted extra protocols and procedures to better ensure a safe and healthy environment for our staff and product by packaging within a sterilized room and all our staff wearing masks and gloves and following proper distancing protocols.



Our new website will remain in place after the flagship store in San Diego reopens its doors to the public which recently was voluntarily closed due to social health concerns stemming from the Covid-19 health concerns. This website comes in response to the strong demand from current and past customers for our boutique collection of premium products.

Along with the website launch comes a refreshed wave of promotional posts from social media during a short focused marketing campaign. This push will take place with a mixture of retargeted sponsored posts, fan posts, and placement on podcasts and media channels in our target demographic.





Our current CBD products on the following platforms are shipping out daily with no delay in fulfillment. We are now adding the Flagship CBD online retail store, which is processing and shipping orders at this time:

Next Green Wave is a fully integrated premium seed to shelf craft cannabis producer offering products through its in-house brand portfolio and wholesaler for other large cannabis manufacturers. The Company owns and operates a 35,000 sf indoor facility in Coalinga, CA which is home to our nursery, cultivation, distribution, and future extraction business. NGW has an exclusive seed library consisting of 120 cannabis strains and hybrids including award-winning cultivars and is nearing completion of developing tissue culture cloning technology with bio-tech leader Precigen. Marketing, product design and formulation, and product rollout is executed through our wholly owned brand-house, SDC (WEARESDC), operating from San Diego, CA and home of our exclusive CBD store. To find out more visit us at www.nextgreenwave.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

