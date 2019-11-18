Web Presence: David Joslin Builds Home for Sarasota Resident in Collaboration With Habitat for Humanity

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 /Sarasota healthcare consultant, David Joslin, spent all day on September 14th, collaborating with Habitat for Humanity building a home for the future owner, Collette. David said, "We put up zonts and zuckles which support the walls and keep them level when the concrete is poured into their insides." David Joslin and the team he collaborated with were a few weeks into the project. David Joslin had plans to go back the following Tuesday to continue work on the house.

David Joslin admits this collaboration wouldn't have been possible without a great organization such as Habitat for Humanity. In the city of Sarasota, Habitat for Humanity is the leading provider of permanent and affordable housing for individuals who qualify. The mission of Habitat for Humanity is to provide income-qualified individuals with the tools and an affordable mortgage to help them improve their living conditions.

Habitat for Humanity wants to facilitate the transition of individuals from tough housing situations to a safe place to live they can call their own. David Joslin and Habitat for Humanity believe improving living situations will help families rise and finally find stability. Staying true to their mission, Habitat for Humanity purchases land to build homes for income-qualified individuals. All of the homes they build have green and sustainable materials, which means the homes meet environmental standards and keep the costs low for homeowners. Habitat for Humanity also provides owners with low rate mortgages, which increases the benefits.

At the end of the fiscal year for 2018, Habitat for Humanity Sarasota had made a difference in the lives of over 22 families. This gave over 34 children a permanent and stable home to grow up. Habitat for Humanity also estimates and increase of 82% from the previous year. David Joslin joined the over 717 volunteers who spent a total of 17,176 hours to make the dream of many families possible. Aside from hundreds of volunteers who donate their time, Habitat for Humanity received over $1.86 million from the over 477 donors.

When he's not building homes with Habitat for Humanity, David Joslin works as a successful senior healthcare advisor. He advises companies on competitive strategy, growth initiatives and the pursuit of value-additive mergers and acquisitions. He has worked with investment banks and top tier consulting firms in New York, London, Mexico City, and Puerto Rico. David Joslin obtained an MBA from Columbia University and pursued an undergraduate degree at Duke University. David Joslin also sits on the board of InSight Radiology Puerto Rico.

