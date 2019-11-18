Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2019) - Generation Mining Limited (CSE: GENM) ("Gen Mining" or the "Company") regrets to announce that Halina McGregor, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, passed away on Thursday November 14, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario. Jamie Levy, President and Chief Executive Officer states: "The entire Generation Mining family mourns her loss. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Halina's family. Halina brought experience, passion, and positive energy to Generation Mining. She was greatly respected and will be missed by all."

Patricia Mannard, the current Vice-President - Finance, has been appointed as interim Chief Financial Officer while the Company actively searches to identify a suitable permanent replacement.

About Generation Mining Limited

Generation Mining Limited is a precious and base metal exploration and development company with various property interests throughout Canada. Its primary business objective is to develop the large Marathon palladium-copper project through exploration and an upcoming Preliminary Economic Analysis to be followed, if warranted, by a Definitive Feasibility Study. The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol GENM.

