The global wearable injectors market size is poised to grow by USD 4.12 billion during 2020-2024, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 11% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005678/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global wearable injectors market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 144-page research report with TOC on "Wearable Injectors Market Analysis Report by product (on-body wearable injectors, and off-body wearable injectors) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing demand for self-administrative drug delivery devices. Also, technological advancements in wearable injectors are anticipated to further boost the growth of the wearable injectors market.

Specific drug delivery systems have recently become available for patients, which facilitate self-administration and thus, ensure patient's adherence to medication. Self-administration of drugs improves health outcomes and reduces the admission rate at hospitals and clinics for regular treatment. A wearable injector is a specific type of self-injector drug delivery device that is widely accepted by healthcare professionals and patients worldwide. Thus, the increasing demand for self-administrative drug delivery devices will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Wearable Injectors Companies:

Amgen Inc.

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers innovative human therapeutics. The company's offerings include Neulasta Onpro, which is an on-body injector system, designed to automatically deliver Neulasta, an artificial protein that stimulates the growth of white blood cells in the body.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. has business operations under three segments, namely medical, life sciences, and interventional. The company's key offerings include BD Libertas wearable autoinjector, which is an innovative, automatic, hands-free injection system, specially designed to deliver a wide range of therapeutic drugs subcutaneously.

Enable Injections Inc.

Enable Injections Inc. operates its business through various segments, which include enFuse on-body infusor, enFuse on-body platform, syringe transfer system, vial transfer system, reconstitution transfer system, human factors, and enable smart enFuse. The company offers enFuse on-body infusor, a drug delivery device with unique technology, mainly designed for self-administration of high-volume drugs.

Gerresheimer AG

Gerresheimer AG develops and manufactures intelligent drug delivery systems. It offers patented micropumps, which are used for self-administration of medicines for diabetes or Parkinson's disease. The company's offering includes the D-mine pump, which is a disposable, belt-worn, automated infusion pump with flexible flowrates.

Insulet Corp.

Insulet Corp. offers Omnipod delivery system and insulin management devices. Omnipod is an automated on-body drug delivery platform incorporated with programmable technology to provide improved adherence.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Wearable Injectors Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

On-body wearable injectors

Off-body wearable injectors

Wearable injectors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care include:

Autoinjectors Market - Autoinjectors Market by application (anaphylaxis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and others) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Jet Injector Devices Market - Jet Injector Devices Market by type (powder and liquid, and depot) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005678/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:media@technavio.com.

Website: https://www.technavio.com/