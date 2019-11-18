Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 18.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867900 ISIN: US0311621009 Ticker-Symbol: AMG 
Tradegate
18.11.19
21:28 Uhr
199,00 Euro
-0,68
-0,34 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
AMGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMGEN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
198,72
199,92
22:31
198,90
199,54
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMGEN
AMGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMGEN INC199,00-0,34 %
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY219,85-2,11 %