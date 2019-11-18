Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 18.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A11133 ISIN: DE000A111338 Ticker-Symbol: AM3D 
Xetra
18.11.19
17:36 Uhr
14,660 Euro
-0,640
-4,18 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,800
14,920
23:00
14,840
14,960
21:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SLM SOLUTIONS
SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG14,660-4,18 %