Web Presence: Harbortouch's Annual Accelerate Conference Its Best Event Yet

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / Harbortouch, a leading national provider of Point of Sale (POS) and payment processing systems, in October hosted its annual sales partner conference, Accelerate. Accelerate, "the ultimate business growth event" for business and tech leaders, took place Oct. 8-10 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Harbortouch representatives said the event was a tremendous success, providing valuable education, resources, and networking opportunities for attendees.

Accelerate is designed to propel business' success via workshops, speaker presentations, networking, and more. The conference kicked off with a welcome reception at which attendees from around the nation mingled, enjoyed the scenery, nommed on delicious eats, and danced to Fusion, a DJ/hybrid band.

The following day, Harbortouch sales partners split up into various breakout sessions. These sessions, a Harbortouch spokesperson explained, give attendees the opportunity to customize their conference experience by selecting sessions they feel are most valuable to them.

The highlight of the day was Ed Viesturs' keynote presentation. Viesturs is a high-level mountaineer, the only American, and the fifth person in the world, to successfully summit all 14 of the world's 8,000-meter peaks without supplemental oxygen. The motivational speaker delivered a powerful, inspirational message which garnered a well-deserved standing ovation.

On Wednesday, Harbortouch hosted a full morning of general sessions, along with an uplifting presentation by CEO Jared Isaacman. Later in the morning, Harbortouch executives discussed current and future initiatives. Then, sales partners networked with various vendor sponsors at the Vendor Show before attendees gathered for a beachside dinner at Wild Thyme Oceanside Eatery.

The next day kicked off with another round of informational sessions focused on various programs and partnerships offered by Harbortouch and associated vendors. Afterward, attendees took part in more breakout sessions. The conference closed with powerful, encouraging final remarks from EVP of Sales and Marketing, Brian Jones. But the cherry on top was a drawing for a BMW and Lexus awarded to two lucky attendees!

Overall, a Harbortouch spokesperson said, Accelerate 2019 was one of the company's most successful conferences to date.

In over 20 years of business, Harbortouch has served more than 300,000 small to mid-size businesses, providing first-class POS software and state-of-the-art POS hardware and earning thousands of stellar Harbortouch reviews from satisfied customers. From secure payment processing to cloud-based reporting and business management tools, Harbortouch's model makes its products affordable for any budget. The company's ground-breaking free equipment program was featured on the hit TV show, Bar Rescue. The program offers merchants custom programming, quality expert installation, and unparalleled customer support.

