The global X-ray equipment market size is poised to grow by USD 2.95 billion during 2020-2024, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the growth in the adoption of portable X-ray devices. Also, technological advances are anticipated to further boost the growth of the X-ray equipment market.

The demand for portable X-ray machines is increasing significantly as they are a convenient, lightweight, and cost-effective solution for low-resource settings in developing economies. Some of the portable X-ray machines available in the market are MOBILETT Elara Max by Siemens and CARESTREAM DRX-Revolution by Carestream Health. Moreover, the increasing demand for patient-centric medical care with bedside imaging, will drive the market's growth.

Major Five X-Ray Equipment Companies:

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Agfa-Gevaert NV offers a wide range of imaging products such as X-ray films, hardcopy films and printers, digital radiography equipment, and image processing software and IT solutions. The company offers direct radiography products such as DX-D 300, DR 100e, DX-D 300, and DR 600.

Canon Inc.

Canon Inc. operates its business through various segments, such as office, imaging system, medical system, and industry and others. The company offers x-ray equipment products such as Ultimax-I, RadPRO OMNERA 400 Digital Radiographic Systems, and RadPRO Mobile 40kW FLEX PLUS Digital X-ray System.

Carestream Health Inc.

Carestream Health Inc. has business operations under various segments, which include solutions, products, and service and support. The company offers a range of x-ray equipment such as CARESTREAM DRX-Evolution Plus, Motion Mobile Digital X-Ray System, CARESTREAM DRX-Revolution Mobile X-ray System, and CARESTREAM DRX-Ascend System.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. offers equipment and materials for medical systems, life sciences products, pharmaceuticals, equipment and materials for graphic arts, flat panel display materials, recording media, and electronic materials. The company's key offerings include mobile X-ray system, general X-ray system, and pediatric digital X-ray.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. has business operations under various segments, including power, renewable energy, oil and gas, aviation, healthcare, transportation, lighting, and capital. The company offers a range of Fixed RAD Systems; including Proteus XR/f, Optima XR646, and Discovery XR656 Plus; and Mobile X-Ray Systems; including Optima XR220amx and Optima XR240amx.

X-Ray Equipment Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Digital

Analog

X-Ray Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

