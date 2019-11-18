Accord and ADIENNE Enter into Exclusive Distribution Agreement for TEPADINA

LONDON and LUGANO, Switzerland, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accord Healthcare Limited ("Accord") and ADIENNE Pharma & Biotech S.A. ("ADIENNE") have entered into an exclusive licencing and distribution agreement for the commercialisation of TEPADINA (thiotepa) 15mg and 100mg lyophilized powder for injections.

ADIENNE is also working on a new delivery presentations for TEPADINA (thiotepa) and other oncology and cytotoxic drugs to improve and enhance the healthcare professional and patient experience.

The new delivery presentations for TEPADINA will be commercialized by Accord in Europe and India.

With this new partnership, Accord secures exclusive rights to market, commercialise and sell ADIENNE's novel chemotherapy brand TEPADINA which will be supported by an expert sales force, and a seasoned marketing team that has successfully launched multiple oncology products in Europe. Accord will begin selling TEPADINA across select markets in the European region such as Italy, Spain, UK, Ireland, Benelux and Portugal. Additional markets will be included in 2020, with the aim of Accord becoming the sole distributor across all European markets by early 2021.

ADIENNE will continue to be the Marketing Authorization Holder in the territories and responsible for the manufacture and supply of the product.

TEPADINA (thiotepa) is indicated in the conditioning regimens before autologous and allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation to treat haematological diseases and solid tumours both in adult and paediatric population.

It has been granted Orphan Drug Designations by the EMA and by US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Dr. Antonio Francesco Di Naro, Founder, Owner and President of ADIENNE, said: "We are very pleased to have established this collaboration with Accord, whose established track record of successful marketing of complex oncology and specialty products gives us confidence that they are the best partner for our TEPADINA product. Accord has a remarkable commercial team and infrastructure in place, and we are highly confident in their ability to successfully leverage that platform with us."

James Burt, Executive Vice President, Europe and MENA of Accord, said: "We are committed to bringing complex, added value products to improve the lives of cancer patients. This agreement builds on our oncology platform adding to our extensive oncology experience in Europe, where we supply more than 35 oncology products across the region. We are excited to take over the commercialisation of this product, which will provide tangible advantages to patients and healthcare providers, and we look forward to a mutually beneficial and successful collaboration with ADIENNE."

About ADIENNE Pharma & Biotech

ADIENNE Pharma & Biotech is a mid-size bio-pharmaceutical company founded in 2004, dedicated to the treatment of rare and severe diseases, operating in worldwide pharmaceutical market. The headquarter is based in Lugano (Switzerland). The company is mainly focused, from the research to commercialization, on the fields of onco-haematology, autoimmune diseases, bone marrow and solid organ transplantation. ADIENNE's product portfolio includes name patient-based products (NBP) and owned licensed medicinal products. www.adienne.com

About Accord Healthcare

Headquartered in the United Kingdom (UK), Accord Healthcare Europe is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in Europe. Accord has one of the largest market footprints of any European generic and biosimilars companies selling generic medicines in over 80 countries around the world.

This global footprint enables us to deliver vital, affordable medicines to national health systems supporting healthcare professionals to transform patient lives worldwide.

Our approach is agile and inventive, always seeking to improve our products and patients' access to them. We're driven to think differently and deliver more for the benefit of patients worldwide. www.accord-healthcare.com