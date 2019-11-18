Web Presence: Civil Engineer Aldo Cassano Jr. Serves His Community By Translating Information For Sick Patients

LYNN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / Experienced civil engineer Aldo Cassano Jr. feels the need to give back to his community. Aldo Cassano wants to help those in need.

Aldo Cassano Jr's work experience is in the real estate industry. Aldo's many skills include Budgeting, Operations Management, Contractors, Project Estimation, and CPM Scheduling.

Aldo Cassano Jr. holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.Sc.) concentrate on Construction Management from the Wentworth Institute of Technology.

Today, Aldo Cassano Jr. works as an engineering professional. Aldo Cassano's passion lies in creation, development, and constructing. Aldo Cassano enjoys taking on projects that involve the process of growing.

As a civil engineer, Aldo Cassano worked on bridges, tunnels, roadways, drainage, and earthwork.

Aldo Cassano Jr. also feels intense about serving his community. He describes his ongoing contribution by working with ill patients.

"I work for a medical translating company called International Medical Interpreters of the North Shore, which is based in Lynn, Massachusetts. I translate Italian to patients.

These are older adults that need help with deciphering or understanding their care because of extreme broken language or a complete language barrier due to not speaking English," says Aldo Cassano Jr.

Aldo Cassano continues, "I connect with these seniors and help them during their illness, hospital stay, or doctor visits.

It's a great way to use my skills as a fluent Italian speaker and my understanding of medical terminology to help those in need."

The medical company Aldo Cassano Jr. mentions is International Medical Interpreters of the North Shore.

The company provides medical, business, community, academic, and legal services. They also specialize in document translations and international event interpreting. They are experts in telephonic and onsite interpreting.

Aldo Cassano Jr. presents details on what people can expect when working with him and the company.

"International Medical Interpreters of the North Shore provides customers with the highest quality services tailored to their unique needs… We all take pride in being able to assist clients on multiple levels."

Aldo Cassano Jr. not only helps grow his community, but he also takes care of the people who live there.

