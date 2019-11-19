Technavio has been monitoring the global bariatric surgery devices market since 2014, and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.05 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of close to 10% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 127-page research report with TOC on "Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Analysis Report by Procedure (SG, RYGB, AGB, and other bariatric surgeries), by Geography (North America, ROW, Europe, and Asia), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

The market is driven by the increasing number of bariatric surgeries. In addition, the emerging technological advances in weight loss surgery are anticipated to boost the growth of the bariatric surgery devices market further.

Obese and super obese patients following a behavioral modification with diet and exercise and pharmaceutical therapy are not fully satisfied as it is difficult to achieve and maintain significant weight loss. Also, the treatments may not be effective in severely obese patients. This has encouraged researchers to come up with a laparoscopic surgical technique in the field of obesity treatment. This has increased the prevalence of bariatric surgeries and laparoscopic bariatric therapy. These surgeries are cost-effective and offer minimal invasiveness. Thus, the increasing number of bariatric surgeries and their benefits are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Companies:

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates its business under various product segments such as Endo-bariatric, Surgical, and Other. The company has introduced OverStitch, which is an endoscopic suturing system. They have also introduced Orbera, which is a durable gastric balloon.

Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Instruments and accessories, Systems, and Services. The company provides Da Vinci, which is a robotic surgery system used to perform bariatric surgery.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc. is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various business segments, namely Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Consumer. The company offers ECHELON FLEX GST System, STRATAFIX Symmetric PDS Plus Knotless Tissue Control Device, and HARMONIC ACE +7 Shears with Advanced Hemostasis.

Medtronic

Medtronic is headquartered in Ireland and offers products through the following business segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The company offers Endo GIA reinforced reload with Tri-Staple technology, and IDrive Ultra Powered Stapling System.

Olympus Corporation

Olympus Corporation is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The company offers EPF-1 Surgical Tissue Management System, TriPort15 (WA58055T), and HiQ LS Handles and Hand Instruments.

Bariatric Surgery Devices Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Sleeve gastrectomy (SG)

Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB)

Adjustable gastric banding (AGB)

Other bariatric surgeries

Bariatric Surgery Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

North America

ROW

Europe

Asia

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

