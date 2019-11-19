Web Presence: Jay Bansal in Partnership with Ashford Communities Close on Two Complexes in Austin, Texas

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / Phoenix-based businessman, Jay A. Bansal has been investing in real estate projects for many years. Some of his real estate projects include various hotel and apartment projects, and he recently dove into multi-family properties. Jay Ankur Bansal has been working with and investing with Ashford Communities, a Houston, Texas real estate company. Ashford Communities is a well-known real estate company in Houston known for its excellent multi-family property management.

The initial goal was to bring Ashford Communities to Phoenix. In partnership with Ashford Communities, Jay A. Bansal wanted to bring quality property management to affordable multi-family properties in Phoenix. On top of working towards this goal, Jay A. Bansal expanded his partnership with Ashford in Austin. "Ashford just closed on the purchase of two complexes in Austin, Texas that I believe strongly in given the area's growth and high occupancy rates," Jay Ankur Bansal says proudly.

Longbranch, one of the complexes they acquired, is located in North Austin in the North Lamar area. The North Lamar neighborhood is known as an area for people looking for an urban and suburban feel. The area itself offers a diverse mix of restaurants, parks, and a good school district. Most people in this neighborhood rent their homes.

The Longbranch property has 104 units that expand over seven apartment buildings. Each unit has an average square footage of 673. The amenities include a large deck with furniture and grills, swimming pool, sports court, spa, fitness room, playground, picnic area, dog park, and dog washing station.

Creekwood Village is the other property purchased by Ashford Communities that Jay A. Bansal invested in. It is located in northeast Austin in the Coronado Hills neighborhood. Coronado Hills is a neighborhood with a mix of families and young professionals looking to rent a home. The Coronado Hills area offers a good school district, plus plenty of restaurants and open areas.

Creekwood Village has 96 units in 6 apartment buildings, with the average unit size of 703 square feet. Some of the amenities include a swimming pool, spa, fitness center, large deck with furniture and electric smokers, dog area, and gated access. Creekwood Village is also close to Concordia University Texas, Huston-Tillotson University, and the University of Texas at Austin. The leasing office is also located on-site.

Aside from having an extensive real estate portfolio, Jay Ankur Bansal has 15 years of experience as an entrepreneur. After leaving private practice, former attorney, Jay Ankur Bansal has experience with owning gas station convenience stores, a medical-legal funding business, and medical software companies. Jay Ankur Bansal and his wife of 25 years, Rajani Bansal, also take an active role in the community by donating to worthy causes.

