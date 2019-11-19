Clear: Carriers and Technology Vendors Collaborate on a Revolutionary and Interoperable Blockchain Network PoC at MEF19

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / Four service providers - Tata Communications, TI Sparkle, PCCW Global, and Colt - and three technology vendors - Accedian, Amartus, and Clear - are working together at the MEF to advance the technology for on-demand services.

The PoC shows how blockchain technology enables service providers to collaborate in delivering complex services, on-demand, across multiple geographies with trust in their partners - knowing that information shared is final and accurate - while protecting their proprietary information. It includes a groundbreaking demonstration of two technology vendors (Amartus and Clear), creating an interoperable blockchain network with two independent implementations.

Blockchain technology extends standard APIs to enable the participants to have immediate, trusted updates and an appropriate real-time view of the state of the service, their charges, and adjustments for service impacting events that might trigger compensation under a Service Level Agreement.

The PoC will also inform the MEF's work on the evolution of its Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) interfaces and leverages existing MEF LSO standards such as LSO Sonata that enable industry collaboration.

The PoC has benefited from its members' participation in the Communications Blockchain Network (CBN), an initiative launched by the ITW Global Leaders' Forum that aims to accelerate the adoption of automated inter-carrier settlement across the industry by creating an inclusive ecosystem that leverages standards such as those developed by MEF. The CBN implementation effort will benefit in turn from what's learned in this PoC.

About Clear

Clear was founded in early 2018 by a team of seasoned entrepreneurs to remove friction in complex B2B trade. Clear has created a business environment where real data confidentiality is achieved, allowing smart B2B contracts to be created and executed automatically, thus enhancing industry efficiency and driving new revenue opportunities across global industries.clearx.io

About Colt

Colt aims to be the leader in enabling customers' digital transformation through agile and on-demand, high bandwidth solutions. The Colt IQ Network connects 900+ data centers across Europe, Asia and North America's largest business hubs, with over 27,500 on-net buildings and growing.

Colt has built its reputation on putting customers first. Customers include data-intensive organizations spanning over 213 cities in more than 30 countries. Colt is a recognized innovator and pioneer in Software Defined Networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV). Privately owned, Colt is one of the most financially sound companies in its industry and able to provide the best customer experience at a competitive price. For more information, please visit www.colt.net.

