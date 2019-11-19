Nantong Huaan Supercritical CO2 Extraction System Co., Ltd.: Nantong Huaan Led the Global Supercritical Extraction Equipment Manufacturing Industry

NANTONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / On October 11, Nantong Huaan Supercritical CO2 Extraction System Co., Ltd. (Jiangsu, China, referred to as Nantong Huaan) successfully sent a HA420-40-120 type CO2 extraction equipment to New Zealand, which is the 36th device that the company sent abroad this year. Nantong Huaan has completed 80% of the annual export sales target.

14 sets of 300L Super critical CO2 CBD extraction equipment in Colorado, USA

Recently, Sino-US trade frictions are getting worse, and import and export tariffs have caused many companies' concern. Why can Nantong Huaan achieve the "curve overtaking"? Jin Xuesong, person in charge of enterprise, said, "Nantong Huaan has strong technical force, sophisticated production equipment, advanced technology level, complete detection means, complete after-sales service, the core technology of supercritical CO2 extraction equipment manufacturing, and its project has been included in the national torch plan and national new products."

Large supercritical extraction equipment for CBD extraction (Hungary)

Founded in 1970, Nantong Huaan focused on the localization development and production of supercritical CO2 extraction equipment in 1989. After 30 years of development, it has formed a series of production capacity of large and medium test (production) devices with 80% of the country's market share. At present, the company's main technical indicators and key equipment have reached the advanced level of similar devices in the world, and its products are also popular in foreign markets such as the United States, Canada, New Zealand, South Korea and North Korea.

"Nantong Huaan is a high-tech enterprise in Jiangsu Province, the first supercritical equipment manufacturer in China, and a small-scale pressure vessel industry standard-setting enterprise in China." Jin Xuesong said, "Talent training has always been the pursuit of Nantong Huaan, We have long maintained cooperation with universities and colleges such as Chinese Academy of Sciences and Tsinghua University. Recently, we also provided aerogel supercritical drying technology support for a research institute of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the mail, and gave a process flow chart drawing. The enterprise has nearly 20 kinds of utility model technology patents, the national "Special Equipment Manufacturing License", "CE Safety Certification" and a number of computer software copyright certificates."

It is understood that supercritical fluid technology is a new separation technology in modern chemical separation. CO2 extraction uses CO2 as its solvent. The density and dielectric constant of CO2 fluid in supercritical state are high, and they change with pressure and temperature. Its extraction process is especially suitable for the extraction of fat-soluble, high-boiling, heat-sensitive substances, which can be widely used in the extraction and purification of various products such as biology, food, and medicine.

1000L supercritical extraction equipment in assembly (it will be exported to Thailand in 2020)

"With CO2 as the solvent, it does not affect the active ingredients of the extract, and it has the advantages of high extraction speed, non-toxicity, non-flammability, no pollution to the environment, no solvent residue, and recyclability." Jin Xuesong said, "Nantong Huaan extraction device can be divided into 18 combinations, such as one extraction two separation cycle type, one extraction two separation one column cycle type, four extraction two separation one column type and the like, which can meet the various needs of customers.

