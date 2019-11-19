Documentary Series To Premiere Via YouTube Originals March 2020

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YOSHIKI -Life of a Japanese Rock Star-, a new documentary series, is slated to premiere on YouTube Originals-the global, streaming platform from YouTube where you can discover original series and movies from today's hottest talent-in March, 2020.

YOSHIKI was hand-picked by YouTube Originals as part of a select group of internationally-renowned artists such as Paul McCartney, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, BTS, Robert Downey Jr., Will Smith, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Mark Ronson, Dwayne Johnson, andTaylor Swift. The six-episode series marks the first documentary program from a Japanese artist to be featured on YouTube Originals.

YOSHIKI -Life of a Japanese Rock Star- follows YOSHIKI's many facets as a composer, rock drummer, classical pianist, and fashion designer and approaches the sometimes challenging behind-the-scenes reality of when music and passion intersect. YOSHIKI -Life of a Japanese Rock Star- offers a glimpse into the life of an artist who is active on the global stage. YOSHIKI commented that he hopes to inspire viewers as much as possible by discussing "why I became a musician, why I continue to be active, why I continue to exist".

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, YOSHIKI appeared as the surprise guest at YouTube's Brandcast Japan 2019, hosted by Google at the Ryogoku Kokugikan, and it was announced that all six episodes of YOSHIKI's documentary program YOSHIKI -Life of a Japanese Rock Star- will be available for streaming on YouTube Originals starting March 2020.

Watch the trailer for the documentary which was revealed during YOSHIKI's appearance at YouTubeBrandcast Japan 2019here.

YouTube Originals develops quality, original content for YouTube's streaming platform such as documentaries, movies, and live events featuring popular artists, creators, and productions from around the world in partnership with YouTube.

YOSHIKI -Life of a Japanese Rock Star- will be streamed on YOSHIKI Channel International.

About YOSHIKI :

YOSHIKI was named by Consequence of Sound as "one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history" and is described by Billboard Magazine as "prolific" and "a musical innovator". He received the Asian Icon Award from UK's Classic Rock Magazine and in 2017 was chosen to be the first-ever Japanese man on the Vogue Japan cover.

In 2013, YOSHIKI released his classical solo album, Yoshiki Classical, which included works co-produced by acclaimed Beatles producer Sir George Martin. The album debuted at #1 on the iTunes Classical Music chart in 10 countries, and featured performances by YOSHIKI as both the composer and pianist with the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

In 2014, Yoshiki performed his first Yoshiki Classical World Tour, with sold-out shows in 10 countries.

In 2018, Yoshiki composed the theme song "Red Swan" for the Attack on Titan anime series, one of the most popular animations in the world, and the track reached #1 on iTunes Rock charts in 14 countries. The same year, YOSHIKI performed his sold-out classical concert series Yoshiki Classical 2018 at Tokyo International Forum with guest performer Sarah Brightman.

The special-edition digital single of Sarah Brightman's performance of "Miracle" - composed by YOSHIKI - was released worldwide in 2018 and ranked in the Top 10 iTunes Classical Music charts in 15 countries.

YOSHIKI is currently composing music for xXx 4, the next film in the blockbuster franchise starring Vin Diesel.

