Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Investment Update 19-Nov-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 19 November 2019 NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Investment activity and RCF extension Investment Activity Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that on 18th November 2019 the Group committed to fund two new hotel acquisition financings for a total commitment of GBP64.3 million. Both investments are with the same sponsor and repeat borrower for Starwood Capital. Whilst the sponsor is the same on each investment, the two loans are not cross-collateralised as the investments sit in different fund vehicles. Each financing has been provided in the form of a significant initial advance to finance an asset acquisition along with a smaller capex facility to support the sponsor's capital expenditure for improvements and rebranding of the hotels. The day one advance amounts are GBP25.9 million and GBP16.7 million whilst the total commitments are GBP41.35 million and GBP22.95 million respectively. Each loan is for a term of 5 years, and the Group expects to earn an attractive risk-adjusted return in line with its stated investment strategy. Following these transactions, the proportion of the portfolio in the hospitality sector is back up to approximately 40% which is up from 33.8% at 30th September 2019 but slightly down from 40.5% at 30th June 2019, reflecting the repayment of the Barcelona hotel loan in the third quarter. The hospitality portfolio now comprises of seven separate loans spread across three countries, with a combination of whole and mezzanine loans. The portfolio provides a high level of diversification by asset location and type, risk profile and borrower within the hospitality sector. Following these transactions, the Group has net debt of approximately GBP40 million with unfunded commitments to borrowers of approximately GBP66 million. Revolving Credit Facility extension The Company has agreed terms to extend the tenor on its secured Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF") provided by Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. to November 2024. The total commitments have increased from GBP64 million to GBP76 million, in line with the Company's 30% of NAV maximum leverage capacity. In addition to this, the Company has also extended the tenor on its GBP50 million multicurrency RCF provided by Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets PLC to May 2021. For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary - 01481 735879 Dave Taylor Starwood Capital - 020 7016 3655 Duncan MacPherson Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited - 020 7710 7600 Mark Bloomfield Maarten Freeriks Mark Young Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1]. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: PFU TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 29948 EQS News ID: 915643 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=becc5c83790358f02808a7970e9d8d13&application_id=915643&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2019 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)