Dienstag, 19.11.2019

WKN: 853138 ISIN: SE0000103814 
Tradegate
18.11.19
19:11 Uhr
23,710 Euro
-0,080
-0,34 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
PR Newswire
19.11.2019 | 08:34
Electrolux Issues Bond Loans

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux today issued two bond loans in the aggregate amount of SEK 1.5 billion under its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) program.

Two bond loans are issued on November 19, 2019 with maturity on November 19, 2024 and each in the amount of SEK 750 million. One loan is issued at a fixed rate and carries a coupon of 0.885% annually. The other has a floating interest rate.

The bonds will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The bond proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Detailed information on the bond loans and terms of the issuances is found on the Group's web site at http://www.electroluxgroup.com/en/long-term-bond-issues-363/.

For further information, contact
Daniel Frykholm
Electrolux Press Hotline
+46-8-657-65-07.

This is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 0800 CET on November 19, 2019.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/electrolux-issues-bond-loans,c2967180

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/2967180/1146272.pdf

Release

