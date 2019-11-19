Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Taiwantrade: Taiwan's Automotive Parts Suppliers Continue to Invest in R&D to Reinforce Their International Competitiveness

TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2019 / Along with the development of electric vehicles (EV) and zself-driving, Taiwan's automotive parts suppliers continue to invest in R&D and to upgrade production technologies to reinforce their international competitiveness, enabling them to enter the international automakers' supply chain and to ensure the annual export volume to grow continuously in the rapidly changing industry.

Taiwan's automotive parts suppliers are mainly SMEs with a focus on global automotive parts exporting and aftermarket (AM). The complete supply chain allows Taiwan's automotive parts industry to produce small quantities and diversified product range with flexibility. The product strengths are high quality, eco-friendly and can provide tailored products to meet various clients' needs. In 2019, the main exporting markets are the United States and Japan. Instead of China, Mexico has become the 3rd largest exporting countries of Taiwan, with a focus on brakes, bumpers, and vehicle parts.

Due to the outstanding performance, some of the leading automotive parts suppliers have received the Mittelstand Award, organized by The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) of Taiwan. For instance, Eagle Eyes Traffic, a professional automotive lamp supplier with more than 40 years' experience; Tung Pei Bearings, founded in 1966 and is now the largest bearing manufacturer in Taiwan; Mobiletron, a manufacturer of OE quality aftermarket electronics servicing over 40 countries; Hu Lane, one of the world-class leading automotive connector manufacturers; Actron Technology, established in 1998 and have been specializing in automotive diode, alternator, regulator, and ABS (Anti-lock Brake System) controls ever since.

These company information and products can be found on Taiwantrade.com, the largest B2B e-portal operated by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and organized by The Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT). The website allows global users to browse Taiwanese products and connect with suppliers with Taiwantrade's customized sourcing services, which includes supplier recommendations and online video conferencing. The Taiwantrade News Center also provides the latest Taiwanese industry trends and information.

About Taiwantrade.com

Taiwantrade.com is a national B2B e-portal operated by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and organized by the Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT) aiming to help international traders find suitable suppliers in Taiwan. Taiwantrade also provides industry news, B2B e-commerce platform, online video conferencing and further services for companies to build business networks. For further Taiwantrade.com services, please visit www.taiwantrade.com .

