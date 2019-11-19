Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JB8N  ISIN: US80585Y3080 Ticker-Symbol: SBNC 
Tradegate
19.11.19
10:25 Uhr
13,650 Euro
+0,110
+0,81 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,575
13,690
10:47
13,600
13,625
10:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MAIL.RU
MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED GDR18,120+0,33 %
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR13,650+0,81 %