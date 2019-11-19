GOOGLE CLOUD NEXT -Striim, provider of an enterprise-grade platform for streaming data integration to the cloud, today announced the availability of incremental data capture from Google Cloud Spanner databases, as well as enhanced real-time data delivery to Google Cloud Pub/Sub for high data volume environments.

Striim's new 3.9.7 release introduces the ability to capture incremental data from Cloud Spanner to support downstream services and applications that depend on timely data access. Striim has long provided real-time data movement and stream processing to Cloud Spanner from on-premises systems and other cloud databases. Now, operational data such as inventory and sales data in a retail use case can be collected from Cloud Spanner and continuously distributed to other Google Cloud services.

"We are excited to partner with Striim to offer our customers a streaming data integration solution to both ingest real-time data into Cloud Spanner, and also to collect and distribute the critical data from Cloud Spanner to other Google Cloud services with low latency," said Penny Avril, Director of Product Management for Google Cloud Platform. "With Striim's solution, having access to up-to-date data will further support our Cloud Spanner customers with their time-sensitive operations and high-impact decisions."

Use cases for this incremental data collection include sharing low-latency data from Cloud Spanner to Google BigQuery for operational intelligence, or to Google Cloud Pub/Sub to support business applications and other services on Google Cloud with timely information.

"We are excited about our close partnership with Google Cloud in offering Cloud Spanner customers a secure, reliable, and scalable streaming data integration service that delivers timely data access for operational intelligence and downstream applications," said Alok Pareek, Co-Founder and EVP of Product for Striim. "Striim is committed to enabling smooth cloud adoption and hybrid cloud architectures on Google Cloud by offering real-time data pipeline services. Our solutions allow organizations to offload their critical workloads to Google Cloud and help maximize the business transformation they can achieve from their modern cloud platform."

In addition to incremental data capture from Cloud Spanner, Striim also bolstered its support for Google Cloud Pub/Sub. The Striim platform enables continuous, real-time data loading to Cloud Pub/Sub from on-premises and other cloud data stores. In version 3.9.7, Striim enhanced its Google Cloud Pub/Sub Writer's throttling capabilities to support extreme data volumes.

Striim also launched bi-directional replication including a new loop detection feature to seamlessly move applications to Google Cloud in an online, phased manner while minimizing risks. Striim offers bi-directional replication for Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and MariaDB databases.

Striim will be showcasing its database migration and real-time data pipeline solutions for Google Cloud and Cloud Spanner this week at Google Cloud Next in London. Stop by booth F2 for a demo, or request an invitation to Striim's Hands-On Lab for Online Data Migration to Cloud Spanner at the event.

For more information on Striim's integrations with Google Cloud and Cloud Spanner, please visit our Striim for Google Cloud Platform page. For more information on new features in Striim version 3.9.7, please read the blog post, "What's New in Striim 3.9.7," or contact us for a brief technical walkthrough.

About Striim

The Striim platform is an enterprise-grade stream data integration solution for moving data in real time to the cloud and other targets. Striim makes it easy to continuously ingest high volumes of streaming data from diverse sources (both on-premises and in the cloud), and provide stream processing and transformations to support cloud adoption, and multi- and hybrid cloud infrastructures, as well as Kafka, Hadoop, and NoSQL integrations. Striim can continuously collect data from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, cloud applications, messaging systems, and sensors, and deliver to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency. For more information, visit www.striim.com, read our blog at www.striim.com/blog, follow @striimteam, or download the Striim platform.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005379/en/

Contacts:

For more information, press only:

Katherine Rincon

Striim, Inc.

+1 (650) 241-0680 ext. 215

krincon@striim.com