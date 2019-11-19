As from November 20, 2019, subscription rights issued by AroCell AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until December 2, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------ Short name: AROC TR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: Series 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013460227 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 185191 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from November 20 2019, paid subscription shares issued by AroCell AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription share ------------------------------------------ Short name: AROC BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: Series 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013460235 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 185192 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye Aktiebolag. For further information, please call Redeye Aktiebolag on 08 121 576 90.