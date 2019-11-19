Tinexta's Q319 results confirmed trends from earlier in the year: improving momentum for its largest business unit, Digital Trust, given structural growth drivers of digital security, and weak growth for its least important division, Credit Information & Management, due to macro sensitivity. Q3 is typically a seasonally less important quarter (23% of annual revenue in FY18) ahead of a more important Q4 (29% of annual revenue in FY18). Our forecasts for FY19 and FY20 are unchanged, as is our valuation. Our DCF-based valuation of €14.6/share offers c 25% upside from the current price.

