Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces National Availability of ACUVUE OASYS with Transitions Light Intelligent Technology in the UK

First-of-its-kind(1) contact lens delivers superior visual performance(2) with seamless adaptation to light day and night(3)

The UK is the first market in EMEA to make the contact lens widely available amidst findings that 70% of Britons' eyes are bothered by light(4)

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Vision* today announced the national availability of ACUVUE OASYS with Transitions Light Intelligent Technology in the UK. The first-of-its-kind1 photochromic contact lens offers superior visual performance indoor and outdoor, day and night.†

Named one of TIME magazine's best inventions‡, ACUVUE OASYS with Transitions combines the proven comfort and vision performance of ACUVUE OASYS5, with the ability to reduce the stressful impact that light can have on your eyes++3. The lens also reduces halos and starbursts around bright lights at night, delivering more effortless sight with less squinting.6++

A recent survey commissioned by Johnson & Johnson Vision found 70% of Britons' eyes are bothered by light, which can result in feelings of eye tiredness, distraction and discomfort. The survey revealed driving is the most common situation causing Brits to be bothered by light (56%), followed by the change of moving from dark to light environments, such as leaving a cinema or shopping centre (51%).

The awareness of the impact of light on eye health is also growing, with half of UK respondents (52%) indicating they are concerned about the impact of light on their eyes.



In response, 94% of UK adults who are bothered by light are turning to solutions to cope and protect their eyes, by shading their eyes (74%), squinting (71%) and turning down screen brightness (47%).

Speaking about the new product, Jakob Sveen, Director Northern European Cluster and General Manager UK & Ireland, Johnson & Johnson Vision said: "We are excited to bring ACUVUE OASYS with Transitions Light Intelligent Technology to the UK. In Europe, 64% of those who stop wearing reusable contact lenses do so because of performance and comfort issues7. Consumers are demanding more from their contact lenses beyond improved sight alone - which is what makes this contact lens so great. We believe this technology will be a game changer for the health and eye care industries, giving contact lens wearers superior visual performance over any other contact lens on the market."

The creation of the ground-breaking lens follows more than a decade of work by Johnson & Johnson Vision in partnership with Transitions Optical Limited, the leading provider of photochromic (smart adaptive) eyeglass lenses worldwide. The two organisations are working together to research and deliver best-in-class vision care innovations.

Johnson & Johnson Vision is collaborating with UK influencers and athletes, such as marathon runner Matt Rees, to share how light affects their eyes and visual performance every day, and the benefits that ACUVUE OASYS with Transitions can bring to a range of situations, whether it is commuting in and out of the office, attending an event, playing sports or driving at night.

ACUVUE OASYS with Transitions is a two-week reusable contact lens. It is now commercially available at select retailers in the UK and is being rolled-out to other markets in EMEA. Anyone interested in the lens should speak with an eye care practitioner for a prescription. For more information or to find an eye care professional near you, visit https://www.acuvue.co.uk. Follow the conversation on Instagram and Facebook.

