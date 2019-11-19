A survey reveals greenwashing among major U.S. investor-owned electric utilities, which have been accused of using disproportionately high ratios of renewable versus fossil fuel images and language, while at the same time helping to block renewable energy policies. pv magazine speaks to the lead researcherFrom pv magazine USA On November 5, over 11,000 scientists emphatically called for an immediate rewriting of the global status quo in the face of the faster than expected acceleration of the climate crisis, which is on course to cause "untold damage". This came almost exactly two years after ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...