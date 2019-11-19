The Rank Group Selects SafeCharge, a Nuvei Company, for Seamless Digital Identity Verification

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeCharge, a Nuvei company, today announced it has partnered with The Rank Group, one of the largest retail casino operators based in the UK, to provide its Identity Manager for identity verification, enabling a seamless, automated and compliant method of onboarding customers quickly and securely. Operating in a heavily regulated and competitive market, Rank chose SafeCharge for its reliability and knowledge as a payment technology partner, able to offer its customers a smooth and secure verification process.

SafeCharge Identity Manager is a global digital identity validation solution that streamlines complex background checks in a fast and cost-effective manner, simplifies back-office procedures and eliminates potential errors from manual data entry. This enables a frictionless user experience aimed at maximising conversions. Rank can now verify customers' age and identity quickly, enabling consumers to conveniently and securely game online. Thanks to SafeCharge's cutting-edge platform, consumers can game instantly, safe in the knowledge that they have already been verified and are using a secure service.

Identify Manager connects to a wide range of identity validation providers worldwide, including eKYC, document verification as well as age verification, PEP and sanction checks. It's fully incorporated into the SafeCharge Native+ Payments Engine and is therefore easy to implement as part of SafeCharge Hosted Payment Pages, as well as through dedicated APIs. The fully automated solution allows multiple verification providers to be used simultaneously to maximize reliability.

"We are thrilled to be building on our already strong relationship with The Rank Group," said Yuval Ziv, MD of SafeCharge and head of global acquiring. "Having recognised the potential of the market and witnessed sharp growth on a global scale, we knew that we wanted to partner with The Rank Group to help create a painless verification and payments process. Together, we can provide customers with an innovative and enjoyable solution, while maintaining customer loyalty and regulatory compliance."

"It is incredibly important for us to stay innovative in the payments space, especially in a highly competitive market, and we needed a partner that would match our level of innovation and optimise the payments experience to make it as seamless as possible," said Rory Howard, director of payments and customer diligence at The Rank Group. "The automation that SafeCharge brought to the verification and payments process was critical to the success of our business. Our unique collaboration has enabled us to further innovate in our market and we look forward to extending our relationship as the payments industry continues to grow."

Rank's omnichannel offering allows its customers to play in-store, online, and on mobile devices. With the sheer number of casinos and online portals under its remit, Rank required an automated solution that would lessen the load on its risk and compliance teams. The company has been using SafeCharge's payment solutions to improve conversions and secure customer data since 2014.

About the Rank Group

Rank is one of the great names in British entertainment - thrilling the nation since 1937. Today, Rank specialises in the regulated gaming segment of the entertainment market, bringing thrills and enjoyment to millions through brands that include Grosvenor Casinos, Mecca Bingo, Luda, Enracha and our own Sportsbook product. Rank's brand teams serve more than 2.7 million customers per year, creating over 28 million thrilling experiences. Its brands bring people together in licensed venues across more than 100 communities and entertain its customers in their own homes and on the move via a range of branded websites and mobile applications. During the last year, it has further reduced its carbon footprint and raised over £1m for The Carers Trust as well as delivering great profits for our shareholders.

About SafeCharge

SafeCharge, a Nuvei company, is the payment service partner for the world's most demanding businesses. It provides global omni-channel payment services, from card acquiring to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions. This fully featured proprietary payment platform connects directly to all major payment card schemes including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and UnionPay, as well as over 180 local payment methods. With offices around the world, SafeCharge serves a diversified, blue chip client base and is a trusted payment partner for customers across a range of vertical markets. For more information see: http://www.safecharge.com.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei, the first-ever community of payment experts. We provide fully-supported omnichannel payments to large-scale merchants, SMBs and distribution partners, powered by our broad suite of proprietary technologies. We also equip ISOs, ISVs, payment facilitators, developers, and eCommerce platforms with the technology, expertise and customer service they need to stand out. Backed by our full-service, globally connected platform, our vision is to build a network in which our merchants and partners can truly thrive. Our goal is to create bigger and better payment opportunities for all, paving the way to great partnerships. Learn more at www.nuvei.com.

