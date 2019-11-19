Wipro has partnered with CrowdStrike to drive endpoint protection adoption at enterprise level, delivered through the vendor's Falcon platform. Terms of the alliance will see the technology provider integrate the cloud-native platform into its current market offerings, leveraging artificial intelligence, next-generation anti-virus and cyber threat intelligence capabilities. In joining the CrowdStrike Elevate Partner Program, the partnership will allow CrowdStrike technology to be delivered through existing outsourcing contracts, designed to simplify the commercial process for joint customers.

