Integration between cloud-native platforms accelerates identification, prioritization, and remediation of threats for joint CrowdStrike and ServiceNow customers

CrowdStrike Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced the ability to integrate real-time endpoint vulnerability data and patch validation with prioritization and response workflows provided by ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making work, work better for people. The new integration, CrowdStrike Falcon Spotlight App for Security Operations, is available now from the ServiceNow Store.

CrowdStrike's Falcon Spotlight App for Security Operations provides users the ability to integrate vulnerability data from Falcon Spotlight into the ServiceNow Vulnerability Response solution. It provides scanless, near real-time identification of endpoint vulnerabilities, as well as verification of patched vulnerabilities with enhanced reporting and visualization. By bringing the data from Falcon Spotlight into Vulnerability Response, IT and security teams can operationalize and streamline the management, prioritization and remediation of critical vulnerabilities, minimizing risk of cyber threats, such as data breaches and service disruption.

Benefits of CrowdStrike's Falcon Spotlight App for Security Operations for ServiceNow include:

Comprehensive Visibility : Get comprehensive, near real-time and historical visibility into endpoint vulnerabilities to prioritize potential high-impact exposure for remediation.

: Get comprehensive, near real-time and historical visibility into endpoint vulnerabilities to prioritize potential high-impact exposure for remediation. Operational Efficiency : By automatically sending vulnerability findings to ServiceNow, automated workflows can quickly activate prioritization, grouping, assignment, and response workflows in ServiceNow Vulnerability Response. Vulnerable items are closed by the integrated solution once they are no longer detected, replacing manual and prolonged tracking.

: By automatically sending vulnerability findings to ServiceNow, automated workflows can quickly activate prioritization, grouping, assignment, and response workflows in ServiceNow Vulnerability Response. Vulnerable items are closed by the integrated solution once they are no longer detected, replacing manual and prolonged tracking. Reduced Exposure : By accurately driving prioritization and remediation tasks like vulnerability patching or network segmentation, the integration helps close the window of exposure to breaches and service disruption.

: By accurately driving prioritization and remediation tasks like vulnerability patching or network segmentation, the integration helps close the window of exposure to breaches and service disruption. Customized Reporting and Dashboards : Using endpoint vulnerability data reported by the CrowdStrike Spotlight App, customers can build fully customized dashboards and centralized reporting to search, filter, drill down, and understand vulnerability response workflows and track vulnerability remediation in real-time.

: Using endpoint vulnerability data reported by the CrowdStrike Spotlight App, customers can build fully customized dashboards and centralized reporting to search, filter, drill down, and understand vulnerability response workflows and track vulnerability remediation in real-time. Seamless User Experience: The CrowdStrike Spotlight App for Security Operations connects directly to the cloud-native CrowdStrike Falcon Platform, with no additional networking configuration requirements or architectural changes.

"Cloud is the future of the enterprise and as the pioneer of cloud-native endpoint protection, we are proud to leverage the inherent advantages of our platform to integrate with ServiceNow, another disruptor in the cloud category, to enable joint customers to accelerate and advance their vulnerability management capabilities," said Matthew Polly, CrowdStrike vice president of Worldwide Alliances, Channels and Business Development. "Identifying vulnerabilities on business-critical infrastructure and bringing in ServiceNow for remediation will prevent vulnerabilities from becoming breaches. Fast and accurate identification and verification of threats is absolutely crucial when organizations are facing sophisticated adversaries. We are excited to bring ServiceNow customers an easily deployable enhancement to vulnerability management that allows them to accurately assess incidents in real-time and prioritize vulnerabilities, so that they may stop incidents before they become costly to their organizations."

"Orchestration and automation represent one of the highest ROI investments today, since they speed response, drive efficiency, and create scale for scarce security talent," said Jeff Hausman, ServiceNow's vice president and general manager of IT Operations Management and Security and CMDB. "Bi-directional integration between two industry leaders, CrowdStrike and ServiceNow, makes it simpler for customers to get the data and efficiency needed to strengthen their security stance, and crucially, make work better for their people."

This new integration builds on a strong foundation. CrowdStrike launched two applications on the ServiceNow Store last year: CrowdStrike Falcon Endpoint and CrowdStrike Falcon Endpoint for Security Operations. Both applications automate their incident response (IR) workflows by sending endpoint security alerts discovered within the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to the ServiceNow Security Incident Response product to provide centralized threat investigations and faster time to resolution.

These applications are already making a difference for joint customers: "As a cloud-first business, we have purposely invested in cloud leaders that provide business-leading, scalable technology to allow us to operate at the highest level," said Matt Harris, head of IT, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport. "The availability of CrowdStrike's endpoint protection apps for ServiceNow ensure that our IT and security teams are able to streamline incident response, enabling us to have a faster time in remediation for security incidents. A faster time to remediation equates to uninterrupted operations and reputational protection in today's real-time business environment."

