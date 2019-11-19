Nickel Creek Platinum: Huge Nickel & PGM Deposit In Canada Ready For DevelopmentQuelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|Nickel Creek Platinum: Huge Nickel & PGM Deposit In Canada Ready For Development
Nickel Creek Platinum: Huge Nickel & PGM Deposit In Canada Ready For Development
|29.08.
|Nickel Creek Platinum Corp: Nickel Creek closes second tranche of financing
|29.08.
|Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Closing of Tranche 2 Private Placement
|28.08.
|Nickel Creek Platinum Corp: Nickel Creek shareholders elect six directors at AGM
|28.08.
|Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2019 Annual General and Special Meeting
|NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM CORP
|0,039
|-21,21 %