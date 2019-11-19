Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXMV ISIN: CA6261351077 Ticker-Symbol: NGU 
Frankfurt
19.11.19
09:15 Uhr
0,097 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MUNDORO CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MUNDORO CAPITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MUNDORO
MUNDORO CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MUNDORO CAPITAL INC0,0970,00 %